Neighbors thought they were paying their taxes. Deputies say the Spalding clerk was stealing them

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A former clerk at the Spalding County Tax Commissioner’s Office is facing theft charges after deputies say she was stealing the money people thought they were using to pay their taxes.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix says they began investigating Alteria Williams, 27, after Tax Commissioner Sylvia Hollums began noticing inconsistencies over the last few months.

They say a man reported paying his taxes in cash at the tax commissioner’s office in mid-May, but received a notice he had not paid.

When he returned a few weeks later to pay more taxes, he still did not receive a receipt.

The next day, he went back to the office and asked for receipts of both transactions. The clerk, Williams, told him she hadn’t given him a receipt before because her printer was broken. That day, she gave him a fake receipt for the transactions.

Williams turned herself in to the jail on Thursday. She is facing charges of two charges of theft by taking and two counts of computer forgery.

Sheriff Dix says they are continuing to investigate and Williams could face more charges.

Jail records show Williams has since bonded out of the Spalding County Jail.

©2023 Cox Media Group