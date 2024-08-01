Neighbors say drivers repeatedly race down Cobb County street and crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — People in one Cobb County neighborhood said speeding up and down their street is getting out of control and becoming dangerous.

This week, one driver crashed and the car flipped on Bankstone Drive. The speed limit on the road is clearly marked 35 miles per hour but neighbors said some drivers go much faster than the limit.

A neighbor named Valerie Broadway said she heard a crash on Tuesday.

“I heard a loud noise. I saw a car turned over down there,” Broadway said.

She thinks the driver sped down Bankstone Drive and flipped over.

Neighbors rushed to help upright the vehicle while emergency crews helped the driver. But Broadway said this crash wasn’t the first.

“There was one next door to me, hitting this tree and turned over, and that was about maybe four months ago,” she said.

Broadway said she wants something done before something awful happens.

Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt said the new traffic calming policy now gives GDOT the opportunity to look at traffic patterns and better address issues like speeding.

“They can put up dynamic speed signs. They can put the medians in the road, that slows traffic down,” Cavitt said.

Broadway suggested putting in a roundabout or a stop sign on the road to get drivers to slow down before they get to a curve in the road.

“Give them some reason not to go so fast,” Broadway said.

GDOT plans to analyze the road. If they recognize a speeding problem, they will design a plan to resolve the issue and present it to residents.