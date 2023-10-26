Neighbors say Cobb man repeatedly flashes them -- even after being jailed for lewd acts

MARIETTA, Ga. — Some neighbors in a local community are fed up about a man who lives in the neighborhood who has been exposing himself.

Police arrested the man, but now, he’s out on bond.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was in Marietta Thursday, where one neighbor said he is actually moving out of the neighborhood because of the situation.

Another neighbor covered the view of her deck with tarps to avoid seeing what she said her neighbor continued to do.

Rebecca Martin said she feels like she is trapped inside her own home.

“I live in absolute fear,” Martin said. “I had to essentially lock every single gate in my yard to prevent him from coming into my property.”

©2023 Cox Media Group