Neighbors near massive apartment fire praise city councils move to buy 11 more fire trucks

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters will soon be able to get to emergencies faster after the Atlanta City Council approved $18 million to buy nearly a dozen new trucks.

So, how do new firetrucks impact your life? If you ever have a fire or need EMS, more trucks mean faster response times.

“It’s huge for the community,” Spencer Papciak told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes.

Papciak said he is relieved to hear that 11 new fire trucks will soon be spread across the city of Atlanta especially after a recent city auditor’s report found nearly half the city’s fire trucks were too old for service.

“It’s just awesome that more people are gonna get more coverage,” Papciak said.

He lives near the Bell Collier apartment complex in northwest Atlanta.

When the complex caught fire in July, city officials confirmed the lack of trucks was part of the reason why it took so long to put the fire out.

It was concerning for that entire area.

“I know someone who lives there and it’s horrible what happened – so that’s good to hear this shouldn’t happen again and that we have that funding now,” neighbor Emma Poore said.

Last year, Channel 2 Action News reported on how Atlanta Fire and Rescue had to temporarily shut down three stations across the city because of staffing and equipment shortages.

Soon after, the city council took action with a resolution and just this week approved $17.9 million.

That money will buy eight pumper trucks and three aerial trucks.

“These people are going to come save you! It’s hard to argue with that, you know?” neighbor Jimmy Johnson said.

“I think it is encouraging that they made some amends and they’re in a better spot for the next time. This will probably happen. Disasters are happening and you got to be prepared for it,” James Cyram said.

One truck alone costs about $1.5 million and has a lifespan of about 17 years.