Neighbors convince Dunwoody woman to take down sign with anti-Semitic slur

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Dunwoody homeowner has agreed to take down a sign with an anti-Semitic message that she put in her front yard.

Photos of the sign made their way around the community and people of all backgrounds and religions spoke out against the use of what’s known as “the k-word.”

The Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee describe “the k-word” as a highly offensive ethnic slur for a Jewish person used to insult people of Jewish faith or ethnicity.

“I don’t think people understand the threat that the Jewish community feels that they are living under in America right now,” Dunwoody resident David Lubin said.

Lubin’s daughter, 20-year-old Sgt. Rose Lubin, was serving as a police officer with the Israel Defense Forces when she was killed in a stabbing attack near the Old City of Jerusalem last year.

“After our daughter was murdered by terrorists in Israel, driving out every day and seeing the signs in front of home, it hurts. It hurts a lot.”

Lubin told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that the woman who posted the sign, his neighbor, has been vocal about her support for Palestine.

The sign used the slur more than two dozen times.