Neighborhood shootout left one man dead, three officers injured

ATLANTA — A man was killed after he opened fire on Atlanta police in a neighborhood in southwest Atlanta. Three officers were injured.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was outside Grady Memorial Hospital Monday, where the most seriously wounded of the three officers had another surgery but is expected to survive. Another had surgery Sunday and is expected to be released later this week. A third is already recovering at home.

Elliot went back out to the neighborhood where he spoke to resident Terry Greene.

His security cameras captured the confrontation between a man police say was carrying a gun and a knife and Atlanta police officers.

“He seemed to taunt the police, and next, I heard a hail of gunfire. And I heard it because I hit the floor,” Greene said. “I just started hearing a noise like people were talking and it turned out to be police asking the person to disarm themselves and that person refused.”

The exclusive video shows the unidentified man walking down Genesee Street with what appears to be a pistol in his left hand and something else in his right. There is an APD patrol car behind him and officers in front.

He turns and heads back down DeSoto Avenue.

Another angle shows an officer lunging for him, trying to end the confrontation right then and there, but when the man gets away that’s when things go bad.

Officers draw their weapons and then they move off screen. Moments later, an exchange of gunfire left three officers wounded and the suspect dead.

“I was just waiting on the floor with my hands over my head, and I was just waiting for it to stop because I was just waiting for something to come through my house,” Greene said.

While APD said the case remains under investigation, Greene thinks after watching the video that the officers did what they had to do.

“I think they did the best they could,” Greene told Elliot.

