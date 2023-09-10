Nearly a dozen residents displaced after fire at Hall County apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A fire at a Gainesville apartment complex has left nearly a dozen residents in need of shelter.

According to the Hall County Fire Rescue, crews were called to Tulip Drive in Gainesville just before 8:30 a.m. in reference to an apartment fire.

When firefighters arrived, they reportedly found a small apartment building with heavy smoke showing.

Fire officials said the majority of the fire was contained in one apartment on the second floor. Hall County fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

No residents were injured. The American Red Cross is assisting 10 residents who were displaced from three separate apartments due to the damages.

The cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.

©2023 Cox Media Group