Nearly 900-pound shark’s latest ping shows her not far from Georgia coast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC. — A white shark that weighs nearly 900 pounds has pinged off the coast of South Carolina.

Freya’s latest ping was somewhere around Myrtle Beach, but OCEARCH shows she has trekked as far south as the Florida Keys and as far north as Newfoundland.

The research group first tagged Freya in March 2021 and has been tracking her ever since.

Freya is 11 feet 8 inches long and weighs 883 pounds. She has also traveled 6,705 miles since being tagged.

According to OCEARCH, Freya’s name translates to “noble woman”. Freya was named to pay homage to the noble female researchers on both Expedition Carolinas and on all past research expeditions who are working to uncover crucial shark insights related to their species’ conservation.

Freya is just the latest large shark to be tracked near the Georgia coast.

In March, A 700-pound great white pinged off the coast of Ossabaw Island. In May, a 1,200-pound great white shark pinged off the coast of Savannah.

