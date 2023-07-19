ATLANTA — Police said they found a large amount of cash and drugs during a recent traffic stop in Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, on July 7 at 7:47 p.m., officers noticed a white Dodge Durango with extremely dark window tint traveling northbound on Northside Drive near Whitehall Street.

Video captured the moment officers pulled the SUV over on Northside Drive and Spelman Lane.

Nearly $60K in cash, bag full of drugs discovered during Atlanta traffic stop

During the traffic stop, Atlanta officials reportedly found a .40 caliber Glock handgun, a large bag filled with marijuana, measuring scales, and a zip-up case containing $58,220.

The driver, whose identity was not released, was arrested and charged with illegal window tint, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and obstruction.

The suspect was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

