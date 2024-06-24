Local

Nearly $50K worth of meth, stolen guns found during Atlanta drug raid

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Investigators say almost $50,000 worth of meth is off the streets on Monday afternoon after a major drug bust in northwest Atlanta.

It happened during the middle of the day.

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents were seen with their guns drawn as they surrounded a van in a gas station parking lot in northwest Atlanta last Thursday.

“That’s sad and crazy,” one person said. “I would never imagine that to happen here.”

According to court records, Kevin Vega-Santana, 22, Hector Lopez-Bernal, 44, and Luis Angel Gonzalez-Rios, 48, were arrested and face charges.

