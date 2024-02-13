Nearly 50 wanted fugitives arrested across Georgia, Alabama counties

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A two-day operation led to the arrest of nearly 50 wanted fugitives.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office led operation ‘One Fight’, with several agencies including Lee County and Russell County Sheriff’s Office, both in Alabama with additional assistance from the Georgia State Patrol.

Authorities said the purpose of the operation was to arrest wanted fugitives and cut down on criminal activity, while taking gang members, guns and drugs off the streets.

In total, 46 people were arrested.

Six of those arrested were known gang members. Police also recovered 11 guns and served 30 felony warrants, 34 new felony charges, 17 misdemeanor warrants served, and 28 new misdemeanor charges.

The sheriff’s office said that two stolen guns and one stolen vehicle were also recovered.

Additionally, deputies seized 1,619 grams of illegal drugs with a value of $20,050.

The cases remain under investigation.

