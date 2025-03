ATLANTA — Nearly half a million voter registrations are set to be canceled by Georgia election officials this summer.

According to Georgia officials, around 455,000 inactive voter registrations will be canceled. It would mark one of the largest registration removals in U.S. history.

More than half of the registrations scheduled to be closed were identified by a 24-state organization that reports when a voter has moved and is no longer eligible to vote in the state of Georgia.