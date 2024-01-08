Nearly 30 Clayton County dogs facing euthanasia if not adopted by Thursday

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple dogs desperately need a home due to overcrowding at Clayton County Animal Control.

Officials said the dogs must find homes by Jan. 11 at 3 p.m., or else they will be euthanized.

The decision was made after the facilities were determined to be overcrowded.

The following are the available dogs that risk being euthanized:

Meerkat: People and dog-friendly, high-energy

Xavier: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, has basic obedience

Winder: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, requires medicine

Lewie: People-friendly and non-dog reactive

Charlie: People and dog-friendly, kennel cough

Sunny: People and dog-friendly

Poinsettia: People and dog-friendly

Shicka: People-friendly, non-dog reactive, kennel cough

Elote: People and dog friendly, timid

Esquite: People shy, dog friendly

Queso: People and dog-friendly, high-energy

Fresca: Fully vetted

Julio : Timid, people shy, non-dog reactive

Princess: Kennel cough

Uncle: People and dog-friendly

Coco: People and dog-friendly

Bernard: People shy, timid, non dog reactive, kennel cough

Chappy: People-friendly, non dog reactive

Bentley: People and dog-friendly, microchip

Garrett: People and dog-friendly, high energy, kennel cough

Oscar: People shy, timid, non dog active and kennel cough

Tinsel: People and dog-friendly, kennel cough

Shady: Bonded with Anuba, people and dog friendly. very sweet

Anuba: Bonded with Shady, people and dog friendly. very sweet

To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.

