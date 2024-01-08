Local

Nearly 30 Clayton County dogs facing euthanasia if not adopted by Thursday

Dogs that need to be adopted (Clayton County Animal Control)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple dogs desperately need a home due to overcrowding at Clayton County Animal Control.

Officials said the dogs must find homes by Jan. 11 at 3 p.m., or else they will be euthanized.

The decision was made after the facilities were determined to be overcrowded.

The following are the available dogs that risk being euthanized:

  • Meerkat: People and dog-friendly, high-energy
  • Xavier: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, has basic obedience
  • Winder: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, requires medicine
  • Lewie: People-friendly and non-dog reactive
  • Charlie: People and dog-friendly, kennel cough
  • Sunny: People and dog-friendly
  • Poinsettia: People and dog-friendly
  • Shicka: People-friendly, non-dog reactive, kennel cough
  • Elote: People and dog friendly, timid
  • Esquite: People shy, dog friendly
  • Queso: People and dog-friendly, high-energy
  • Fresca: Fully vetted
  • Julio: Timid, people shy, non-dog reactive
  • Princess: Kennel cough
  • Uncle: People and dog-friendly
  • Coco: People and dog-friendly
  • Bernard: People shy, timid, non dog reactive, kennel cough
  • Chappy: People-friendly, non dog reactive
  • Bentley: People and dog-friendly, microchip
  • Garrett: People and dog-friendly, high energy, kennel cough
  • Oscar: People shy, timid, non dog active and kennel cough
  • Tinsel: People and dog-friendly, kennel cough
  • Shady: Bonded with Anuba, people and dog friendly. very sweet
  • Anuba: Bonded with Shady, people and dog friendly. very sweet

To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.

