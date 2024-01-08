Nearly 30 Clayton County dogs facing euthanasia if not adopted by Thursday

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple dogs desperately need a home due to overcrowding at Clayton County Animal Control.
Officials said the dogs must find homes by Jan. 11 at 3 p.m., or else they will be euthanized.
The decision was made after the facilities were determined to be overcrowded.
The following are the available dogs that risk being euthanized:
- Meerkat: People and dog-friendly, high-energy
- Xavier: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, has basic obedience
- Winder: People and dog-friendly, very sweet, requires medicine
- Lewie: People-friendly and non-dog reactive
- Charlie: People and dog-friendly, kennel cough
- Sunny: People and dog-friendly
- Poinsettia: People and dog-friendly
- Shicka: People-friendly, non-dog reactive, kennel cough
- Elote: People and dog friendly, timid
- Esquite: People shy, dog friendly
- Queso: People and dog-friendly, high-energy
- Fresca: Fully vetted
- Julio: Timid, people shy, non-dog reactive
- Princess: Kennel cough
- Uncle: People and dog-friendly
- Coco: People and dog-friendly
- Bernard: People shy, timid, non dog reactive, kennel cough
- Chappy: People-friendly, non dog reactive
- Bentley: People and dog-friendly, microchip
- Garrett: People and dog-friendly, high energy, kennel cough
- Oscar: People shy, timid, non dog active and kennel cough
- Tinsel: People and dog-friendly, kennel cough
- Shady: Bonded with Anuba, people and dog friendly. very sweet
- Anuba: Bonded with Shady, people and dog friendly. very sweet
To find out more information about each dog, as well as facility hours, click here.
