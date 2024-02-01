Nearly 20 people detained after reports of shots fired, investigation in South Fulton neighborhood

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are on the scene of an active investigation in a South Fulton neighborhood.

South Fulton police said that 19 people were detained on Orly Terrace Thursday morning.

The identities of the individuals have not been released.

Our partners at Channel 2 were on the scene when officers began placing individuals in handcuffs outside of a South Fulton home.

According to the investigation, officers received reports of shots fired in the backyard of the home.

Police said that the home at the center of the investigation has been known to cause problems in the neighborhood.

