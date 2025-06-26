Nearly 2 million student loan borrowers at risk of wage garnishment this summer

Nearly 2 million student loan borrowers could face wage garnishment this summer, according to new data from TransUnion.

As of April, more than 6 million borrowers were classified as “newly delinquent,” meaning they are at least 90 days behind on their federal student loan payments.

Roughly one-third of those borrowers could fall into loan default as early as next month, triggering serious financial consequences such as garnished wages and withheld tax refunds.

Borrowers are urged to contact their loan servicer to explore repayment options or income-driven plans to avoid entering default.