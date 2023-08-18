Nearly 184K additional voter registrations put on path to cancellation in Georgia

Election officials in Georgia are reportedly planning to purge more than 180,000 inactive entries from its voter polls.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that nearly 184,000 voters who haven’t participated in elections in over five years will be designated as “inactive”.

That means “their registrations could be canceled if they miss the next two general elections,” The AJC’s Mark Niesse reports.

Niesse adds that the step to make these voters “inactive” comes at the same time the secretary of state’s office is “planning next month to cancel an additional 191,000 registrations of voters who either told the Postal Service they had moved or whose mail was undeliverable.”

Letters went out last month notifying those voters that they have 30 days to respond or their registration will be canceled.

Georgia law labels voters inactive after five years if they don’t vote or update their status.

Opponents have called the act voter suppression.

“Just like our citizenship check and our photo-ID requirement, voter list maintenance is one of the tools that makes Georgia number one for Election Integrity,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. “Our office is committed to having the most up-to-date voter records in the country. This cuts down on lines and helps ensure voters arrive at the correct precinct.”

The purge impacts one in every 50 Georgia voters.

“Georgia makes use of all available tools - online voter registration, interstate data matching through ERIC (the Electronic Registration Information Center), and the integration of motor vehicle licensing data - resulting in some of the most accurate voter lists in the nation,” David Becker, Executive Director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, said. “Accurate voter lists mean fewer problems at the polls, lower wait times, and maximum election integrity.”

According to the state’s voter list as of June, there are currently about 8 million registered voters in Georgia. That includes nearly 7 million active voters and 810,000 inactive voters.

