Nearly 150 animals saved from ‘deplorable’ home in south Georgia

ATLANTA — Roughly 150 animals were saved after officials said they were found living in deplorable conditions.

According to the Atlanta Humane Society, Animal Protection was called to a home in southeast Georgia on Wednesday.

Officials said nearly 150 dogs and cats were living in deplorable conditions, describing the situation as heart-wrenching.

AHS stated that many of the animals were outside in pens, sitting in their filth. Others were reportedly wandering inside the house, while some were confined to kennels inside a carport.

The humane society along with animal welfare organizations jumped into action and removed the animals from the home.

As of Wednesday, 29 of the animals are in Atlanta and the remaining animals were given to other animal welfare organizations.

Officials did not provide the exact location of the incident or whether anyone is facing charges.

Click here to help support the animals with medical attention, nourishment, and a second chance at life.

©2023 Cox Media Group