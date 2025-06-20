National suicide lifeline to eliminate LGBTQ youth support feature

ATLANTA — The 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline will no longer offer a dedicated menu option specifically for LGBTQ youth, a change that has sparked concern among mental health advocates in Georgia and across the country.

The agency overseeing the lifeline says the update is intended to better serve all callers. But Jeff Graham, executive director of Georgia Equality, warns the change could leave vulnerable youth without the immediate support they need.

“Children who are in crisis will not get the help that they need through what should be a trusted source,” Graham said. “To support them with compassion and remind them that they are loved, that they are perfect exactly as they are.”

While specialized LGBTQ support services will remain available through other helplines, Graham says removing the option from 988 makes those resources less accessible in a moment of crisis.

The 988 Lifeline, launched in 2022, is a nationwide resource for people experiencing suicidal thoughts or other mental health emergencies.

The change takes effect July 17.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story