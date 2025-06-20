Names of Apalachee High teachers killed in school shooting added to national memorial

EMPORIA, KA — Two teachers killed in last year’s deadly school shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County are being honored nationally. The names of Cristina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall are being added to the National Memorial to Fallen Educators in Emporia, Kansas.

Irimie and Aspinwall were among four people, including two students killed when shots rang out at the high school last September. The suspected shooter, Colt Gray, is currently awaiting trial.

The memorial ceremony is hosted by the National Teachers Hall of Fame and recognizes educators who lost their lives while on the job. A total of nine teachers are being added to the memorial this year.

The monument was established in 2013 following the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy that claimed the lives of 20 children and six adults in December 2012. While many honorees were killed in acts of violence, the memorial also includes teachers who died in other work-related circumstances.

The memorial in Kansas now includes the names of nearly 200 fallen educators.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story