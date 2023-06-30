Naked man found hiding among marijuana plants inside home

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Police say they found a naked man hiding in a home’s basement, but they say it’s where they found him that led to him facing charges.

Neighbors in Griffin said they looked out and saw several cars outside a home on Oak Hill Drive Wednesday night around 9 p.m.

“I looked and I said, ‘What are all these cop cars? What’s going on here?,’” said a neighbor who didn’t want us to use her name.

According to police, what was going on was the discovery of a marijuana grow house operation at the home. Officers say they found 27 marijuana plants, marijuana in mason jars and mushrooms.

One neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, says the alleged illegal activity surprised her.

“Surprised ain’t the word for it. Something like that right under my nose,” she asked rhetorically.

Griffin police say shots were fired and they were called to the home.

Investigator Richard Powell said when officers got there, Rodney Modzelewski ran away.

“He was not wearing any clothes. He was later discovered hiding in a crawlspace to the basement of that house,” Powell said.

Officers say that’s where they found the 27 marijuana plants and equipment to grow it.

Upstairs they say they found the marijuana in jars, the mushrooms and several guns.

They arrested Mary Patton. Modzelewski was taken to the hospital. He was released.

Neighbors say none of it makes sense.

“I never would have thought that because he is a welder and works for a good company. He’s supposed to retire in December,” she said.

Police didn’t explain how Modzelewski was released from the hospital when he had warrants for his arrest.

Jones spoke to a man who came out of the home. He said it was him who had to run out of the house with no clothes on because his wife shot at him. He says police never told him he was under arrest when he went to the hospital. He says the marijuana was for recreational use and he never sold it to anyone. He refused to share his name but said by process of elimination Jones could tell who he was. He left the home right after. Soon after that, police arrived and began looking for Modzelewski again.

Modzelewski and Patton face manufacturing marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, felony possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during a felony.

