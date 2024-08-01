Local

‘My emotions are everywhere:’ 2-month-old baby kidnapped by father back with her mother

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Reya Clark

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA, Ga. — A two-month-old baby who was kidnapped by her father is now back with her mother.

Police say Reya Clark was kidnapped by her non-custodial father, Randy Clark, from a hotel on Wednesday.

Clark is now in jail and charged with kidnapping.

Reya’s mother, Tyerrah Flemister said she is overjoyed to have her baby girl back.

According to police, Clark contacted officers and agreed to return his daughter and surrender.

Reya was taken to the hospital Thursday morning to be checked out.

When Regan spoke to Flemister, baby Reya was sound asleep in her baby carrier after her ordeal.

“My emotions are everywhere, but I’m very happy,” Flemister told Regan. “I’m very grateful for the prayers.”

It’s unclear why Clark took the child.

