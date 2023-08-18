Muscogee County deputy makes life-saving discovery during her lunch break

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia deputy was in the right place at the right time when a discovery she made during her lunch break ultimately saved the lives of a woman in distress and her two-month-old.

Muscogee County Deputy Aliyah Miller likes to take walks on her break and picked the Columbus River Walk on Wednesday. As she was walking, she noticed a woman threatening to jump into the river with her child.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police Department says they received several calls about the woman making the threats on Facebook Live. Miller and a Columbus officer walked toward the woman to talk her out of the jump.

Miller convinced the woman to hand her baby over to her while a Columbus officer worked on getting the mother the help she needed.

The sheriff’s office said Miller stayed with the two-month-old until another family member arrived.

“I want to commend Deputy Miller, the Columbus Police Department, and Columbus Fire and EMS on a job well done,” Sheriff Greg Countryman wrote in a statement. “Thanks to quick thinking and response time, they prevented a tragedy from occurring today.

“Your dedication to going above and beyond the call of duty is what we should all strive to achieve each and every day.”

