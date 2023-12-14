Local

Multiple people wanted for questioning after Georgia fish hatchery damaged

Damage Fish Hatchery (GDNR)

CLARKESVILLE, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources is seeking the public’s help in identifying multiple people in connection to a damaged fish hatchery.

According to the DNR, the damage occurred on Thursday at the Burton Fish Hatchery in Clarkesville.

Authorities said they would like to question the individuals about the suspected criminal damage.

The website states that Lake Burton Fish Hatchery is a fish hatchery operated by the Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia DNR. The hatchery provides stocking support for Georgia trout streams and public waters. It’s one of four trout hatcheries in the state.

Anyone with information regarding the identities or the whereabouts of the individuals is urged to contact the DNR’s Investigative Unit at 770-918-6408.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!