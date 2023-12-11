Multiple people killed in crash on I-85 south on Georgia/Alabama line

ALABAMA — Multiple people have been killed in a crash on Interstate 85 on the Georgia/Alabama line, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened Monday around 6:26 a.m. on I-85 SB near exit 77 in Alabama. All lanes are shut down and traffic is being diverted off of the interstate. Georgia exit 2 is also shut down.

Authorities report that the crash occurred in an area near the Kia plant in Troup County.

The crash is expected to be cleared by this afternoon. In the mean-time, drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

Deputies have not released the number of people killed or said how the accident happened or how many vehicles were involved.

