Multiple people injured after carjacking ends in crash in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA — A carjacking ended in a crash that injured several people in northwest Atlanta, police say.

On Wednesday evening, Atlanta Police said a person was carjacked at gunpoint on Magnolia Way Northwest.

The suspect drove away from the scene and as officers tried stopping the suspect, they crashed into another car at Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Northwest and Lena Street Northwest.

Police said three people were taken to the hospital alert and conscious, and one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on a suspect or what led to the carjacking.

Police are still investigating.





