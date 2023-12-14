Local

Multiple people hospitalized in crash, driver pulled from car

Alpharetta crash (Alpharetta Public Safety)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a crash that left multiple people hospitalized.

Alpharetta Department of Public Safety officials said early Thursday crews received reports of a crash at the intersection of Highway 9 and Roswell Street.

According to the investigation, four vehicles were involved.

When crews arrived at the scene, officials said one driver had to be extricated from their vehicle due to the severity of the crash.

Authorities confirmed multiple people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.


