Multiple lanes shut down after 100 gallons of diesel fuel spill during tractor-trailer crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating an accident involving two tractor-trailers.

The crash happened on Monday afternoon on Georgia 20 West at Georgia Pacific.

Floyd County police said the crash involved two tractor-trailers. At least 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled out onto the highway.

At this time, only one eastbound lane is open. Officials said two people were rushed to the hospital.

Police are asking drivers to seek alternative routes. Officials have not said when the lanes will be reopened.