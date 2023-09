DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews have reopened Interstate 85 after officials concluded a crash investigation.

DeKalb County police said a bus had overturned on I-85 before Chamblee Tucker Road late Thursday.

Authorities said there were multiple injuries reported however all of the victims are expected to be OK.

It is unclear how many people were injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.





