Local

Multiple crews respond to apartment fire in Buckhead

Multiple crews respond to apartment fire in Buckhead (Photo Credit: John Spink/The AJC)

ATLANTA — Atlanta fire crews were on the scene of an apartment fire in Buckhead Thursday.

The fire happened at the Peninsula apartments on the 2500 block of Piedmont Avenue.

GDOT camera showed multiple firetrucks responding to the incident.

The Atlanta Fire Department tells 95.5 WSB the fire started in a maintenance facility in the basement.

When the first authorities arrived on scene, they found a utility closet on fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and no one was hurt.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!