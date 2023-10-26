Multiple crews respond to apartment fire in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Atlanta fire crews were on the scene of an apartment fire in Buckhead Thursday.

The fire happened at the Peninsula apartments on the 2500 block of Piedmont Avenue.

GDOT camera showed multiple firetrucks responding to the incident.

The Atlanta Fire Department tells 95.5 WSB the fire started in a maintenance facility in the basement.

When the first authorities arrived on scene, they found a utility closet on fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and no one was hurt.

