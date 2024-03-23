Multi-state chase followed by shootout with Georgia deputies shuts down part of I-20

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are warning drivers to avoid a part of a major interstate after officials say there was a shootout involving law enforcement.

Haralson County sheriff officials said on Saturday, just before 4 a.m., deputies received reports of a chase on Interstate 20 EB.

According to the investigation, the chase began near Birmingham, AL, before crossing the state line.

Officials have not said what began the chase.

When the chase entered Haralson County, officials said the suspect vehicle spun out at mile marker two. While spinning out, the driver opened fire on deputies and other officers in the area, who returned fire, officials said.

Officials confirmed that the suspect was hurt and taken to the hospital in Atlanta.

The suspect’s condition and identity have not been released.

No deputies were hurt in the pursuit.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate.

It is unclear how long the interstate will be shut down.