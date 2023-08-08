Multi-agency search underway for man wanted in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple agencies are searching for a man on the run in Hall County.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said state and local officials are searching for Keegan Phillips, 23. Deputies did not say what he is wanted for but asked the public not to approach him.

Deputies said the search stems from an incident that happened in Gillsville on Tuesday. They did not provide further details.

Deputies described Phillips as 5′8″ and 170 pounds with blue eyes and dark brown hair. He has visible scars on his neck and face and believed to be wearing black shorts and a gray T-shirt. Officers said they expect that he will appear “disheveled and dirty.”

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.





©2023 Cox Media Group