Mourning the loss of Dacula High student killed by driver while walking, family demands justice

DACULA, Ga. — A Gwinnett County family is demanding justice while they mourn the loss of a 17-year-old Dacula High School student killed while walking with a friend.

Ma’Kayla Ellis died Nov. 18 after a driver hit and killed her on Dacula Road near Preston Ridge Lane, according to Gwinnett County Police.

“My baby is supposed to be planning prom,” Anthony Ellis, a relative, said “She’s supposed to be thinking about graduating. She’s 17 years old, never had a job, she didn’t live life.”

A preliminary police report obtained by WSB indicates the driver stayed and told investigators that Ellis “stepped into the roadway” at around 6:45 p.m. Police wrote that they did not believe speed or alcohol played a role in the crash.

However, Ellis’ family says the friend who was with her that night, who saw the crash, was not interviewed.

“She said they were definitely on the opposite side of the white line,” Ellis said.

A police spokesperson says the case remains active but no one has been charged.

“Her body was thrown approximately eight feet, and you’re telling me in the police report that there’s no speeding?” Anthony Ellis said.

Ellis’s family and friends continue to add to a growing memorial at the crash site. They’re calling for better lighting and more safety for pedestrians while waiting for the investigation to conclude.

“If we have to be out here every week until we get justice for Ma’Kayla, we will be here,” family friend Shalitia Smith said.

