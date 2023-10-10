Motorcyclist with armed robbery charge gets into high speed chase with Georgia deputies

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A recent high-speed chase involving a motorcycle reached speeds of up to 140 miles per hour, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said it happened while a deputy was observing traffic on Coliseum Drive and tried to stop a motorcycle without a license plate.

The rider refused to stop and sped away from deputies on I-16 East.

The rider exited on Ocmulgee East Boulevard and deputies used channelization techniques to bring the bike to a halt.

Ultimately, authorities discovered the rider was facing an armed robbery charge, but was out on bond. He now faces 10 more charges.

Deputies did not identify the rider.

The incident remains under investigation.





