Motorcyclist who vanished days ago was found dead in Ga. mountains

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating the circumstance surrounding the death of a man this weekend.

Towns County Sheriff officials said deputies received a call from a neighboring agency to check a location on Highway 75 South on Unicoi Mountain for a missing person.

According to the investigation, the individual was last seen on a motorcycle from Helen toward Towns County.

When authorities investigated, they found a motorcycle and driver down an embankment near the top of the mountain.

Authorities confirmed that the driver was dead and had been there for an estimated two days before his body was recovered.

The driver has been identified as 53-year-old Michael Patrick Brock of Winder.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

