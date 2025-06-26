Authorities identify motorcyclist who died in Duluth crash

DULUTH, Ga. — A 32-year-old motorcyclist who died after crashing on Monday afternoon has been identified by the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Summit Ridge Parkway near the Intersection of Tree Summit Parkway around 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a motorcycle and a man identified as Benjamin Reese of Duluth lying in the grass off of the road.

Reese was pronounced dead on the scene by the Gwinnett County Fire Department.

According to evidence and witness statements, investigators determined the Reese was traveling north on Summit Ridge Parkway when he lost control, went off road and crashed.