Motorcyclist leads troopers on chase through 2 counties on I-20 before crashing into car, GSP says

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist who was weaving in and out of traffic, trying to escape troopers was captured over the weekend, according to Georgia State Patrol.

On Sunday, just after 4 p.m., GSP said troopers tried to stop a speeding motorcyclist on I-20 westbound near mile marker 190 in Columbia County.

Officials said the cyclist refused to stop, initiating a chase.

The motorcyclist traveled westbound on I-20 until mile marker 183, then exited and reentered the interstate eastbound.

The chase went into Richmond County where officials said the cyclist ran a red light at the intersection of Windsor Spring Road and Richmond Hill Road, hitting another car.

According to GSP, the motorcyclist began to run away but was captured after a brief foot chase.

Georgia officials said the rider, who was not identified, sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.


