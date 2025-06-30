Local

Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash on I-85 in Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
(Police force department in full /vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Monday morning on I-85 northbound near Lindbergh Drive, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. Investigators say the motorcyclist was following too closely behind a Honda vehicle. When the Honda slowed down while merging onto I-85, the motorcycle struck the back of the car.

The impact threw the rider from the bike. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!