Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash on I-85 in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Monday morning on I-85 northbound near Lindbergh Drive, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. Investigators say the motorcyclist was following too closely behind a Honda vehicle. When the Honda slowed down while merging onto I-85, the motorcycle struck the back of the car.

The impact threw the rider from the bike. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.