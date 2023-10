CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist injured in a crash last week in Cherokee County has died.

On Friday, October 13, at 7:19 p.m., a car struck a motorcycle traveling west on Sixes Road near North Rope Mill Road.

The motorcyclist, 63-year-old Lester Barry, of Holly Springs, was taken to Kennestone Hospital in critical condition.

On Wednesday, October 18, Barry was taken off life support and pronounced deceased at 6:57 p.m.

The accident is still under investigation.

