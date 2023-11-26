Motorcade route set for former first lady Rosalynn Carter

ATLANTA — The Carter Center has released the motorcade route for former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Last Sunday, the Carter Center announced Rosalynn passed away at her home in Plains, Georgia.

The route will start Monday in Plains at 10 a.m. The motorcade will leave from downtown Plains via US 280 to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.

According to the center, after a brief departure ceremony at the hospital, the motorcade will continue on US 280, turning north on U.S. 19, and then turn right at West Lamar Street, traveling through downtown Americus then turning right on Tripp Street.

The vehicle procession will go into Georgia Southwestern State University via GSW State University Drive to arrive at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex.

After the wreath ceremony, the procession will leave the university through GSW State University Drive, turning left on Tripp Street, followed by a left turn on East Forsyth Street through downtown Americus.

At the intersection of U.S. 19, the motorcade will turn right toward the town of Butler, traveling 35 miles before turning right on State Route 540/96 East and continuing 34 miles to Interstate 75 at Byron. Traveling I-75 north for seven miles, the motorcade will then travel on I-475 north to rejoin I-75 north toward Atlanta.

Once in Atlanta, the motorcade will enter John Lewis Freedom Parkway at Exit 248C and will proceed to The Carter Presidential Center, arriving around 2:30 p.m.

For more details on the funeral ceremonies, click here.

©2023 Cox Media Group