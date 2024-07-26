Mother of US Army veteran who died in DeKalb County Jail may finally get answers about his death

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office has launched an investigation into the death of a U.S. Army veteran who died at the DeKalb County Jail.

This development provides some relief to the family, who has been advocating for answers since his death.

Christon Collins, the veteran at the center of the investigation, passed away under suspicious circumstances on March 13. His mother, Jonia Milburn, has been tirelessly seeking justice for her son.

“The real fight really just begins,” Milburn said.

She expressed a blend of shock and relief upon learning that the DA’s office is now involved.

“Just whatever happens – I pray that all involved know that change has to take place,” Milburn said.

Collins, who, according to his family, did not like to take drugs, had a DeKalb County Jail toxicology report indicating he had several drugs in his system. Doubting the report, Milburn requested an independent autopsy at Emory Hospital, which showed negative results for drugs.

Milburn had been fighting to get him out of the jail’s general population and into a mental facility at the V.A., but while she was working, to get him transported, he died.

Video footage spurred the DA’s office to investigate further. The video showed Collins in distress for approximately four hours before officers noticed him.

“Even though my son was lying there for 4 hours – 3 hours – however long exactly with no voice and no help -now he has a voice. Now he’s gonna get some help, and the help isn’t for him, it’s for all the other Christon’s,” said Milburn.

The Collins family now feels a sense of closure knowing that authorities are looking into the circumstances of his death.

“I was able to devote all of this to him, and I can let go. I’m so grateful to hand this over to someone else,” Milburn said.

The family has also raised concerns about broader issues at the jail after the video revealed another inmate eating out of the trash.

The DA’s investigation hopes to uncover the details of Collins’ death and address potential systemic problems within the facility.