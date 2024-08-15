Mother of student killed on GA university campus filing $25M lawsuit against school, USG

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Nearly one year ago, Gisele Lara was killed in a murder-suicide on the campus of Columbus State University. Now, her mother plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against CSU and the University System of Georgia.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Nathaniel Janik shot and killed 21-year-old Gisele Lara inside a car on the university’s campus before turning the gun on himself.

Her mother, Rebecca Lara, has now filed a motion that she intends to sue Columbus State University, the University System of Georgia Board of Regents and state officials for $25 million.

In the filing, Rebecca Lara claims that the university didn’t do enough to protect her daughter, even though she expressed her concerns to professors.

It details one instance where Gisele Lara reported to a professor that she had been sexually assaulted by Janik and was then separated from him, but claims her concerns were not reported to the university until her boyfriend specifically asked for them to be just two days before her death.

They claim that after the report was made, CSU informed Janik of the report.

“While the full evidence has not yet been made public, when it is released, it will clearly show that if CSU employees had been properly trained and followed the law, Gisele would still be alive today,” said attorney Brian Stewart who is representing Rebecca Lara.

“CSU failed Gisele. My beautiful daughter deserved safety measures and protection. I am utterly heartbroken, but I am committed to seeking justice for Gisele and ensuring that such tragedies do not befall other families,” Rebecca Lara said.

Columbus State University shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News that read, “While the university does not comment on pending litigation, we continue to mourn the loss of Gisele Lara and respect the grief of Gisele’s family.”