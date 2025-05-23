Mother, stepfather charged after 3-year-old boy found wandering an Atlanta street

ATLANTA — A Georgia mother was arrested and charged after their three-year-old son was found wandering a street in southeast Atlanta late Wednesday evening.

“I just found a little kid out in my front yard. He couldn’t be about three or four,” the 9-1-1 caller told police.

The 9-1-1 caller describes a screaming, crying small stranger in his Belfort Road front yard, with a bloody scrape on his head.

Wearing nothing but a diaper and a red, white, blue, and yellow blanket, the three-year-old boy was found crying in a stranger’s front yard on Belfort Road. That neighbor called Atlanta 911.

“He got blood on his head, like a cut,” the neighbor told police. “He don’t have on any shoes.”

Atlanta Police say the boy looked malnourished and had scratches and cuts.

Police jailed the boy’s mother, Lakisha Holmes, and the quote-unquote “combative” stepfather, Andre Roundtree on felony 2nd-degree child cruelty and reckless conduct charges.

The child was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Holmes is being held at the Fulton County Jail and Roundtree is being held at the Grady County Detention Facility.

Atlanta police are investigating. The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.