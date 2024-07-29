Mother says she was looking for diapers after allegedly leaving 2-year-old outside GA apartment

A 21-year-old Georgia woman was arrested after police said she left her child outside in the middle of the night.

Around 1:19 a.m., on Sunday, Richmond County deputies were called to the apartments on Acapulco Drive regarding a child being found. When deputies arrived, they met with a witness who told them she heard something and came outside to find a two-year-old girl outside an apartment.

The witness told deputies that the child was alone in a wet diaper. The witness also said the child was left with a backpack with no diapers inside. The child appeared to be outside for almost an hour before the child’s mother, Leah Johnson, 21, came.

Richmond County deputies said at first Johnson would not state who the child was to her, but later confessed that she was the mother.

The suspect told officials that her mother’s friend kicked her out until her mother came back. The 21-year-old told deputies that she left her baby at the apartment as she went around looking for diapers.

Deputies spoke with the suspect’s mother, who said she did not kick Johnson out of the home and that the suspect was upset that she was “getting on Johnson for continuing to leave the house.”

Johnson was arrested and the child was turned over to the suspect’s mother custody.

Johnson is charged with deprivation of a minor and criminal trespass. She was booked into the Richmond County Detention Center.