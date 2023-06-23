Mother says 1-year-old girl choked to death overnight in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are currently investigating the death of a 1-year-old child.

Officers say they received a call from the hospital at 12:30 a.m. in connection to an infant who died.

The child’s mother identified her as Nawel Assogba, who had just turned a year old on Wednesday.

She says she took Nawel to the hospital because she was choking. The infant had burns after she accidentally spilled hot milk on herself earlier this week.

It’s unclear if anyone will face charges related to the child’s death.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that they are currently conducting an autopsy on the child and will not determine how the child died until that autopsy is complete.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should call DeKalb police.

