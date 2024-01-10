Mother pleads for Georgia honor student's killer to ‘just come forward’

WRENS, Ga. — The mother of a 19-year-old Georgia honor student is pleading for the person or persons who killed her daughter to come forward.

Khia Shields, of Wrens, was killed in the early morning hours of Aug. 26, just days after her birthday. Shields was a sophomore at Georgia Southern University. She graduated with honors from Jefferson County High School in May 2022.

Shields had been out and returned home around midnight on Aug. 26. Her mother, Shareka Pitts, told WJBF-TV that she heard gunfire about an hour later.

“She was laying on the sofa and I remember jumping up and I remember her coming into my bedroom with her hands held out and she was like ‘mommy, mommy, I’ve been shot,’” Pitts said.

Shields was rushed to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

Wrens Police Chief John Maynard has even made a personal plea for those responsible for Shields’ death to please come forward.

“I think the case is progressing really well,” Maynard told the TV station. “It’s just when you take somebody to trial on homicide, you’ve got to have it right.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has since taken over the case. Authorities announced on Monday that there is now a $13,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

“Please come forward. This is a tragic incident that happened. To bring peace to our family, just come forward. You did the crime, and you have to pay for what you did,” Pitts said.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-625-7538, or the Wrens Police Department at 706-547-3232. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the GBI Tip line at 1-800-597-8477.

