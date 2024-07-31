Mother, infant killed in overnight house fire in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A young mother and her infant child were killed early Wednesday morning when their South Fulton home caught fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Connell Road home at midnight and when they arrived a few minutes later, they found the home 50 percent engulfed in flames.

They were told that four people were trapped inside the house.

The mom and child were found on the second floor of the home and had died from their injuries. The identities of both victims have not been released.

“Our hearts are heavy as we extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this heartbreaking event,” South Fulton police wrote in a statement.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.