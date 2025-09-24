Mother enters guilty plea in beating death of her 8-year-old daughter in Norcross

NORCROSS, GA — A mother in Norcross has entered a guilty plea in the beating death of her eight-year-old daughter.

31-year-old Brittany Nicole Hall and her partner, Celeste Owens, reported the child missing in November of 2021.

Investigators determined that Hall and Owens were not telling the truth about the child going missing and were able to find evidence of abuse of their other children.

Investigators uncovered more than a dozen videos recorded by a “nanny-cam” and uploaded to the phone showing the adult couple beating all three children.

Detectives were able to locate the child’s body in a wooded area of DeKalb County.

In December, Hall’s partner, Owens was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder aggravated battery, aggravated assault, child cruelty and other charges, and was sentenced to life plus 235 consecutive years in prison.