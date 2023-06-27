Mother dies after stepping onto ant hill in Gwinnett County

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County community is rallying behind a teen who lost his mother after she died from an allergic reaction to fire ant bites.

If Cathy Weed’s son was on the field for the Mountain View High School Bears baseball team, she usually wasn’t too far away - cheering him on at every step.

Coach Jason Johnson says Weed’s son is a rising sophomore on the baseball team and he’s getting all of their love and support after her tragic death over the weekend.

Her family says she had a severe allergy to fire ants.

On Saturday, her family says she stepped on an ant pile at her Lawrenceville home and her reaction was so strong that she died before she could get to her medicine.

The Mountain View community came together over the weekend for a tribute to Cathy on the baseball field.

They’ve also raised over $3,500 for her family in a matter of days and set up a Meal Train to help support her family.





