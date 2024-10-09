Local

Mother charged after 8-year-old GA boy accidentally shoots himself in leg

Handgun

Child with gun Mother charged after 8-year-old GA boy accidentally shoots himself in leg (Silas Stein/Picture alliance via Getty Images)

ROBERTA, Ga — Two people, including a mother, have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left her 8-year-old child injured.

On Sunday, Roberta police responded to a home on Leamon Gibson Road.

When officers arrived, they learned an 8-year-old boy had accidentally shot himself in the lower left leg with a handgun.

Roberta officials said this happened with the gun while left playing unattended in a vehicle parked in the home’s driveway. The child was taken to the children’s hospital in Macon, Ga.

Police said while there was no surgery needed, the 8-year-old was kept for observation and later released.

On Tuesday, the child’s mother, Mykiera Colbert, 29, was charged with second-degree cruelty to children. Brandon Searcy, 29, is charged with reckless conduct with a firearm.

Officials did not clarify what Searcy’s relationship was to the child.

The Roberta Police Department and Crawford County, Georgia, Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) are investigating this case.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!