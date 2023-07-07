Mother arrested after viral video shows Georgia girl being dragged by her hair, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A video that went viral on social media led Georgia deputies to arrest a mother on child cruelty charges.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office became aware of the video that shows a woman dragging a young girl by her hair through a yard. The woman is also seen hitting the child in the face.

Deputies confirmed that the woman was the girl’s mother and identified her as Samarria White.

The video was taken by a concerned neighbor whose children were playing at White’s home, according to the arrest report. The neighbor told deputies that White got mad and sent everyone home.

One of the neighbor’s children then saw White chasing after her daughter and that’s when the neighbor started recording.

According to the arrest report, deputies went to White’s home and asked her about the incident. Deputies said she denied dragging her daughter.

The child was taken to the hospital after redness on her chest started to bruise, according to the report.

Deputies booked White into the Bibb County Jail on cruelty to children in the first degree. Jail records show a $20,000 bond, but she remains in jail as of Friday morning.

